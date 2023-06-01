Erik Foley Joins Antea Group USA

ST. PAUL, MN / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / We are excited to announce that Erik Foley has recently joined Antea Group USA as a Senior Consultant.

Erik has over 25 years of experience in sustainability and has held numerous leadership roles working with large corporations to small start-ups across a variety of sectors including renewable energy, agriculture, technology, manufacturing, hospitality, and more. He holds a bachelor's degree in environmental studies from Whitman College and a master's in business administration from Saint Francis University.

"One of our strategic priorities as a company is to make investments that enhance our client's business resiliency through improved environmental, social, and governance performance," says Brian Ricketts, CEO of Antea Group USA. "Erik brings a unique business acumen and deep understanding of the ESG landscape, further strengthening our abilities to effectively respond to client needs related to ESG drivers and sustainability services."

Erik comes to Antea Group from Penn State University where he was the founding Managing Director for the Penn State Sustainability Institute that serves 40,000 employees and 100,000 students and was one of the lead authors of the University's first Sustainability Strategic Plan. In his previous role, he worked to accelerate the integration of sustainability in business by collaborating across a community of scholars, educators, students, and industry partners. Specializing in sustainability strategy, social entrepreneurship and change leadership, Erik has taught, consulted and led workshops on the role business can play in advancing environmental conservation and regeneration. Additionally, he serves on the Board of Directors for ClearWater Conservancy and Network for Business Sustainability.

Erik is based in Pennsylvania.

About Antea Group

Antea®Group is an environment, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm. By combining strategic thinking with technical expertise, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We work in partnership with and advise many of the world's most sustainable companies to address ESG-business challenges in a way that fits their pace and unique objectives. Our consultants equip organizations to better understand threats, capture opportunities and find their position of strength. Lastly, we maintain a global perspective on ESG issues through not only our work with multinational clients, but also through our sister organizations in Europe, Asia, and Latin America and as a founding member of the Inogen Alliance.

