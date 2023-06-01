Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.06.2023
Die "Busch-Vermutung"! Hat der Countdown schon begonnen?
WKN: 863727 | ISIN: ZAE000000220 | Ticker-Symbol: A7Z
AECI Limited - Board Committee Changes

AECI Limited - Board Committee Changes

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 01

AECI LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration Number 1924/002590/06)
Tax reference number: 9000008608
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
(AECI or the Company)

AECI BOARD COMMITTEE CHANGES

In accordance with paragraph 3.59 of the JSE Limited (JSE) Listings Requirements and paragraph 6.39 of the JSE Debt Listings Requirements, the Board of Directors of the Company (the Board) wishes to advise shareholders and noteholders of the following changes to the Board Committees:

  • Ms Marna Roets, a Non-executive Director of the Company since 2020, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Remuneration and Human Capital Committee, succeeding Mr Godfrey Gomwe, who retired from the Board following the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting held on 30 May 2023. Ms Roets is also a member of the Audit and Social, Ethics and Sustainability Committees as well as a member of the AECI Captive Insurance Financial Review Committee.
  • Mr Samuel Coetzer, a Non-executive Director of the Company, joins the Remuneration and Human Capital Committee as a member to further bolster the experience and expertise of the Committee
  • Mr Mark Kathan, an Executive Director of the Company and Chief Executive Officer of AECI Mining Limited, steps down from his position as a member of the Risk Committee as well as the Safety, Health and Environment Committee to align with the functions of the AECI Executive Committee.
  • All changes are effective immediately.

By order of the Board

Cheryl Singh
Group Company Secretary
Woodmead, Sandton

1 June 2023

Equity and Debt Sponsor
Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


© 2023 PR Newswire
