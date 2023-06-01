Anzeige
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
01.06.23
09:30 Uhr
6,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,1506,25018:18
6,2006,25018:20
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 01

1 June 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 527.016p. The highest price paid per share was 532.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 522.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0141% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 489,021,932 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 817,980,914. Rightmove holds 12,051,234 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

176

531.600

16:10:13

766

531.600

16:10:13

893

531.800

16:07:11

891

532.000

16:03:11

530

532.000

16:03:11

238

532.400

16:00:03

1204

532.400

16:00:03

543

532.600

15:58:53

58

532.600

15:58:53

1520

532.200

15:53:25

1522

531.600

15:49:05

6

531.600

15:49:05

1546

531.000

15:44:48

678

530.200

15:43:01

965

530.200

15:43:01

627

530.000

15:39:11

575

530.000

15:39:11

627

530.000

15:39:11

417

528.400

15:34:21

1300

528.400

15:34:21

1593

528.600

15:25:38

888

528.200

15:17:36

785

528.200

15:17:36

545

528.400

15:17:13

945

528.400

15:17:13

1491

527.800

15:14:00

1133

527.400

15:07:56

429

527.400

15:07:56

817

526.600

15:01:41

800

526.600

15:01:41

704

525.800

14:59:45

870

525.800

14:59:45

760

525.800

14:56:03

678

525.800

14:56:03

1550

526.200

14:51:41

1647

527.000

14:45:21

39

527.000

14:45:21

1712

527.400

14:42:13

1602

527.600

14:40:14

1458

527.400

14:34:34

475

527.000

14:31:54

538

527.000

14:31:54

669

527.000

14:31:54

1442

527.000

14:30:25

651

527.200

14:30:06

983

527.200

14:30:06

1748

525.600

14:18:10

1625

525.400

14:11:09

1448

525.400

14:08:36

467

523.800

14:00:34

1300

523.800

14:00:34

1512

523.800

13:51:09

1668

524.200

13:46:49

336

524.000

13:40:03

500

524.000

13:40:03

616

524.000

13:39:55

216

524.200

13:37:52

705

524.200

13:37:52

768

524.200

13:36:38

32

524.200

13:33:45

705

525.000

13:29:33

985

525.000

13:29:33

1176

525.000

13:26:58

522

525.000

13:26:58

248

524.600

13:15:00

1303

524.600

13:15:00

3

524.600

13:15:00

1571

525.600

13:02:55

1742

525.400

12:51:54

517

525.800

12:47:12

923

525.800

12:47:12

1641

525.200

12:36:00

1614

526.400

12:26:50

7

526.600

12:19:03

930

526.600

12:16:53

658

526.600

12:14:43

1577

527.400

12:04:37

174

528.000

11:57:20

981

528.000

11:57:20

537

528.000

11:54:44

793

528.400

11:50:09

712

528.400

11:50:09

708

528.400

11:35:43

911

528.400

11:35:43

1705

528.000

11:17:23

825

527.400

11:03:04

860

527.400

11:03:04

677

527.000

11:01:26

872

527.200

10:45:59

583

527.200

10:45:59

1590

527.600

10:36:03

1533

527.800

10:20:56

1524

527.400

10:17:44

1573

527.000

10:08:28

1709

527.600

10:03:19

1699

527.800

10:01:40

701

527.200

09:46:30

216

527.200

09:46:30

600

527.200

09:45:59

1641

528.000

09:45:57

1533

528.200

09:45:15

410

527.800

09:43:07

1300

527.800

09:43:07

1532

528.400

09:42:41

1274

526.200

09:16:24

14

526.200

09:16:24

26

526.200

09:16:24

409

526.200

09:16:24

1728

526.200

09:02:33

1707

526.600

08:49:23

1591

526.600

08:42:14

1527

526.400

08:32:02

1447

526.400

08:29:07

1659

522.400

08:17:24

1389

523.000

08:16:29

336

523.000

08:16:29

1000

523.000

08:09:52

624

523.000

08:09:52

1474

524.600

08:03:15

1547

525.200

08:02:37


