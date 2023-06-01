Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 01
1 June 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 527.016p. The highest price paid per share was 532.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 522.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0141% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 489,021,932 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 817,980,914. Rightmove holds 12,051,234 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
-Ends-
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
176
531.600
16:10:13
766
531.600
16:10:13
893
531.800
16:07:11
891
532.000
16:03:11
530
532.000
16:03:11
238
532.400
16:00:03
1204
532.400
16:00:03
543
532.600
15:58:53
58
532.600
15:58:53
1520
532.200
15:53:25
1522
531.600
15:49:05
6
531.600
15:49:05
1546
531.000
15:44:48
678
530.200
15:43:01
965
530.200
15:43:01
627
530.000
15:39:11
575
530.000
15:39:11
627
530.000
15:39:11
417
528.400
15:34:21
1300
528.400
15:34:21
1593
528.600
15:25:38
888
528.200
15:17:36
785
528.200
15:17:36
545
528.400
15:17:13
945
528.400
15:17:13
1491
527.800
15:14:00
1133
527.400
15:07:56
429
527.400
15:07:56
817
526.600
15:01:41
800
526.600
15:01:41
704
525.800
14:59:45
870
525.800
14:59:45
760
525.800
14:56:03
678
525.800
14:56:03
1550
526.200
14:51:41
1647
527.000
14:45:21
39
527.000
14:45:21
1712
527.400
14:42:13
1602
527.600
14:40:14
1458
527.400
14:34:34
475
527.000
14:31:54
538
527.000
14:31:54
669
527.000
14:31:54
1442
527.000
14:30:25
651
527.200
14:30:06
983
527.200
14:30:06
1748
525.600
14:18:10
1625
525.400
14:11:09
1448
525.400
14:08:36
467
523.800
14:00:34
1300
523.800
14:00:34
1512
523.800
13:51:09
1668
524.200
13:46:49
336
524.000
13:40:03
500
524.000
13:40:03
616
524.000
13:39:55
216
524.200
13:37:52
705
524.200
13:37:52
768
524.200
13:36:38
32
524.200
13:33:45
705
525.000
13:29:33
985
525.000
13:29:33
1176
525.000
13:26:58
522
525.000
13:26:58
248
524.600
13:15:00
1303
524.600
13:15:00
3
524.600
13:15:00
1571
525.600
13:02:55
1742
525.400
12:51:54
517
525.800
12:47:12
923
525.800
12:47:12
1641
525.200
12:36:00
1614
526.400
12:26:50
7
526.600
12:19:03
930
526.600
12:16:53
658
526.600
12:14:43
1577
527.400
12:04:37
174
528.000
11:57:20
981
528.000
11:57:20
537
528.000
11:54:44
793
528.400
11:50:09
712
528.400
11:50:09
708
528.400
11:35:43
911
528.400
11:35:43
1705
528.000
11:17:23
825
527.400
11:03:04
860
527.400
11:03:04
677
527.000
11:01:26
872
527.200
10:45:59
583
527.200
10:45:59
1590
527.600
10:36:03
1533
527.800
10:20:56
1524
527.400
10:17:44
1573
527.000
10:08:28
1709
527.600
10:03:19
1699
527.800
10:01:40
701
527.200
09:46:30
216
527.200
09:46:30
600
527.200
09:45:59
1641
528.000
09:45:57
1533
528.200
09:45:15
410
527.800
09:43:07
1300
527.800
09:43:07
1532
528.400
09:42:41
1274
526.200
09:16:24
14
526.200
09:16:24
26
526.200
09:16:24
409
526.200
09:16:24
1728
526.200
09:02:33
1707
526.600
08:49:23
1591
526.600
08:42:14
1527
526.400
08:32:02
1447
526.400
08:29:07
1659
522.400
08:17:24
1389
523.000
08:16:29
336
523.000
08:16:29
1000
523.000
08:09:52
624
523.000
08:09:52
1474
524.600
08:03:15
1547
525.200
08:02:37