With new financing of over €150 million to be allocated to the construction of the world's first PET biorecycling plant1, Carbios confirms its ambition to start industrial and commercial operations in 2025 and will pursue in the meantime its international deployment through the licensing of its proprietary PET biorecycling technology.

Carbios (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a pioneer in the development and industrialization of biological technologies to reinvent the life cycle of plastics and textiles announces today that it will host a Strategic Update webcast on 6 June 2023 at 2:00pm CET (8am EST). A press release and related materials will be issued on 6 June 2023 prior to market opening time.

For this event, Carbios will be using a Webcast virtual platform to: 1) provide investors and analysts with detailed insights into the company's mid-term strategic plan and targeted markets; 2) report on progress for the construction and financing of its project to build an industrial plant in partnership with Indorama Ventures; 3) provide an update on its innovation pipeline and Intellectual Property strategy and; 4) provide details on the Company's business model.

Carbios is a biotech company developing and industrializing biological solutions to reinvent the life cycle of plastic and textiles. Inspired by nature, Carbios develops enzyme-based processes to break down plastic with a mission to avoid plastic and textile pollution, and accelerate the transition to a circular economy. Its two disruptive technologies for the biorecycling of PET and the biodegradation of PLA are reaching industrial and commercial scale. Its biorecycling demonstration plant has been operational since 2021 and a first-of-a-kind reference unit, in partnership with Indorama Ventures, is due to be commissioned in 2025. Carbios has received scientific recognition, notably with the cover of Nature, and is supported by prestigious brands in the cosmetics, Food Beverage and apparel industries to enhance their products' recyclability and circularity. Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage Food Europe are members of a packaging consortium founded by Carbios and L'Oréal. On, Patagonia, PUMA, PVH Corp. and Salomon collaborate with Carbios in a textile consortium.

Carbios, founded in 2011 by Truffle Capital, is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

1 Indorama Ventures plans to invest about €110 million in equity and non-convertible loan financing directly in the Joint Venture operating the Longlaville plant. In addition, Carbios will receive grants totaling €42.5 million from the State via France 2030 and the Grand-Est region. These State and regional subsidies remain conditional to the European Commission's approval of the corresponding state aid scheme, followed by the conclusion of national aid agreements.

