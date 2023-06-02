DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Purchase of new London Hotel

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Purchase of new London Hotel 02-Jun-2023

Dalata Hotel Group announces purchase of Apex Hotel London Wall for

GBP53.4 million

Hotel will be the Group's 5th Hotel in London

Dublin, London, 2nd June 2023| Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has exchanged contracts to acquire the long leasehold interest of the Apex Hotel London Wall ("the Hotel" or "the Property"), for consideration and a gross asset value of GBP53.4 million (EUR62.2 million) from Apex Hotels Limited ("Apex"), subject to standard contractual conditions and approvals.

Apex owns the long leasehold interest, with 107 years remaining on the lease, of the Hotel situated at 7-9 Copthall Ave, London EC2R 7NJ, in the heart of the City of London. The consideration will be payable from Dalata's existing facilities and the transaction is expected to complete in early July 2023.

The existing Property is an Upper Upscale Hotel, with full four-star facilities consisting of 89 bedrooms and suites, a gym, ground floor lobby and a contemporary restaurant and bar. The Hotel is conveniently located less than 10 minutes' walk from Moorgate, Bank and Liverpool Street Stations which have extensive National Rail, London Underground and bus services, providing excellent connectivity across London. The Property, with expected EBITDAR of approximately GBP4.5 million in 2024, will require minimal initial investment and, on completion of the transaction, Dalata will rebrand the Hotel as Clayton Hotel London Wall.

The acquisition of this going concern in a prime London location, further demonstrates Dalata's ability to increase its footprint in London, a major global hub for both business and tourism. This latest acquisition will bring the total number of Dalata bedrooms in London to 877 keys, once Maldron Hotel Finsbury Park opens in June 2023 and Maldron Hotel Shoreditch opens in 2024.

Dermot Crowley, CEO of Dalata Hotel Group plc, said: "London is one of the world's great cities. Securing existing hotels or sites to develop new hotels is very challenging as a result. I am delighted that we have managed to secure two new hotels in the city in the space of just four months. It demonstrates our ability to re-invest the funds that we generate from our existing hotels. We look forward to welcoming our new colleagues into the Dalata family."

Shane Casserly, Corporate Development Director, Dalata Hotel Group plc, said: "To have acquired such an attractive existing London hotel, in the current market, that will allow us to further expand the Clayton brand, is a fantastic achievement for the business. London remains a key development market for us and we remain focused on securing future opportunities for the portfolio."

ENDS

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata is Ireland's largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Group's portfolio comprises 50 three and four-star hotels with 10,953 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,400 rooms. The Group currently has 29 owned hotels, 18 leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operates Ireland's two largest hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the year ended 31 December 2022, Dalata reported revenue of EUR558.3 million and a profit after tax of EUR96.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

Contacts

Dalata Hotel Group plc Tel +353 1 206 9400 Dermot Crowley, CEO investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com Shane Casserly, Corporate Development Director Carol Phelan, CFO Graham White, Head of Investor Relations Joint Company Brokers Davy: Anthony Farrell Tel +353 1 679 6363 Berenberg: Ben Wright Tel +44 20 3753 3069 Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting Tel +353 86 401 5250 Melanie Farrell dalata@fticonsulting.com

