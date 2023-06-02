DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 02-Jun-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

2 June 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 01 June 2023 it purchased a total of 150,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 80,000 70,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0720 GBP0.9190 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0520 GBP0.9090 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0656 GBP0.9155

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 677,365,144 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,837 1.0620 XDUB 08:39:29 00027761757TRDU1 1,869 1.0640 XDUB 08:49:46 00027761789TRDU1 1,366 1.0640 XDUB 08:49:46 00027761790TRDU1 691 1.0640 XDUB 08:49:46 00027761791TRDU1 1,265 1.0640 XDUB 08:49:46 00027761792TRDU1 2,072 1.0620 XDUB 08:49:47 00027761794TRDU1 445 1.0620 XDUB 08:49:47 00027761797TRDU1 219 1.0620 XDUB 08:49:47 00027761798TRDU1 2,096 1.0580 XDUB 09:02:31 00027761865TRDU1 277 1.0580 XDUB 09:02:31 00027761866TRDU1 2,790 1.0540 XDUB 09:41:30 00027762019TRDU1 2,431 1.0540 XDUB 09:41:30 00027762020TRDU1 2,541 1.0520 XDUB 09:59:50 00027762090TRDU1 2,697 1.0640 XDUB 12:13:23 00027762534TRDU1 2,674 1.0640 XDUB 12:13:23 00027762535TRDU1 3,267 1.0640 XDUB 12:13:23 00027762536TRDU1 3,267 1.0640 XDUB 12:13:23 00027762537TRDU1 885 1.0640 XDUB 12:13:23 00027762538TRDU1 885 1.0640 XDUB 12:13:23 00027762539TRDU1 4,740 1.0680 XDUB 12:42:08 00027762628TRDU1 2,402 1.0660 XDUB 13:11:38 00027762692TRDU1 1,034 1.0660 XDUB 14:03:14 00027762936TRDU1 714 1.0680 XDUB 14:21:39 00027762965TRDU1 244 1.0680 XDUB 14:21:39 00027762966TRDU1 1,394 1.0680 XDUB 14:21:39 00027762967TRDU1 205 1.0680 XDUB 14:25:21 00027762991TRDU1 307 1.0680 XDUB 14:25:21 00027762992TRDU1 4,779 1.0680 XDUB 14:25:21 00027762993TRDU1 281 1.0680 XDUB 14:25:21 00027762994TRDU1 1,350 1.0680 XDUB 14:25:21 00027762995TRDU1 280 1.0680 XDUB 14:25:21 00027762996TRDU1 618 1.0680 XDUB 14:25:21 00027762997TRDU1 2,531 1.0680 XDUB 14:25:21 00027762998TRDU1 4,903 1.0680 XDUB 15:00:08 00027763306TRDU1 2,594 1.0700 XDUB 15:26:42 00027763588TRDU1 2,167 1.0720 XDUB 15:26:53 00027763589TRDU1 490 1.0720 XDUB 15:26:53 00027763590TRDU1 3,352 1.0720 XDUB 15:26:54 00027763591TRDU1 567 1.0720 XDUB 15:26:54 00027763592TRDU1 427 1.0720 XDUB 15:26:54 00027763593TRDU1 2,659 1.0700 XDUB 15:52:26 00027763791TRDU1 2,778 1.0720 XDUB 16:17:05 00027763893TRDU1 463 1.0720 XDUB 16:22:22 00027763906TRDU1 920 1.0720 XDUB 16:22:22 00027763907TRDU1 3,227 1.0700 XDUB 16:24:01 00027763929TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,072 0.9130 XLON 08:49:47 00027761793TRDU1 6,021 0.9130 XLON 08:49:47 00027761795TRDU1 2,709 0.9130 XLON 08:49:47 00027761796TRDU1 110 0.9090 XLON 09:55:39 00027762055TRDU1 2,651 0.9090 XLON 09:55:39 00027762056TRDU1 1,323 0.9100 XLON 10:23:39 00027762205TRDU1 1,107 0.9150 XLON 10:38:52 00027762304TRDU1 895 0.9150 XLON 10:48:28 00027762376TRDU1 97 0.9150 XLON 10:48:28 00027762377TRDU1 2,012 0.9150 XLON 10:48:28 00027762378TRDU1 110 0.9150 XLON 11:19:44 00027762408TRDU1 110 0.9150 XLON 11:20:54 00027762409TRDU1 113 0.9150 XLON 11:22:00 00027762410TRDU1 110 0.9150 XLON 11:23:12 00027762411TRDU1 875 0.9150 XLON 11:23:12 00027762412TRDU1 2,103 0.9150 XLON 11:33:52 00027762437TRDU1 111 0.9150 XLON 11:33:52 00027762438TRDU1 412 0.9150 XLON 11:33:52 00027762439TRDU1 377 0.9150 XLON 12:02:32 00027762506TRDU1 546 0.9150 XLON 12:06:54 00027762509TRDU1 356 0.9150 XLON 12:06:54 00027762510TRDU1 940 0.9150 XLON 12:06:54 00027762511TRDU1 940 0.9150 XLON 12:06:54 00027762512TRDU1 95 0.9160 XLON 12:38:40 00027762621TRDU1 148 0.9160 XLON 12:39:44 00027762626TRDU1 718 0.9180 XLON 12:41:22 00027762627TRDU1 2,956 0.9190 XLON 12:49:35 00027762645TRDU1 5,671 0.9150 XLON 13:00:58 00027762656TRDU1 2,750 0.9180 XLON 14:21:34 00027762964TRDU1 644 0.9170 XLON 14:30:18 00027763013TRDU1 1,236 0.9170 XLON 14:30:18 00027763014TRDU1 750 0.9170 XLON 14:30:18 00027763015TRDU1 15 0.9170 XLON 14:30:18 00027763016TRDU1 423 0.9170 XLON 14:41:49 00027763160TRDU1 771 0.9170 XLON 14:41:49 00027763161TRDU1 1,484 0.9170 XLON 14:41:49 00027763162TRDU1 708 0.9170 XLON 14:55:14 00027763213TRDU1 2,051 0.9170 XLON 14:55:14 00027763214TRDU1 2,804 0.9150 XLON 15:08:44 00027763412TRDU1 1,914 0.9170 XLON 15:22:49 00027763542TRDU1 6,991 0.9160 XLON 15:27:01 00027763594TRDU1 1,545 0.9170 XLON 16:04:15 00027763845TRDU1

