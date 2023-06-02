Anzeige
Freitag, 02.06.2023
Heute letzte Chance vor großer Meldung? – Vom Pennystock zur Nasdaq-Perle?
Dow Jones News
02.06.2023 | 08:31
130 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 02-Jun-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2 June 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 01 June 2023 it purchased a total of 150,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           80,000     70,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0720     GBP0.9190 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0520     GBP0.9090 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0656     GBP0.9155

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 677,365,144 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,837      1.0620        XDUB     08:39:29      00027761757TRDU1 
1,869      1.0640        XDUB     08:49:46      00027761789TRDU1 
1,366      1.0640        XDUB     08:49:46      00027761790TRDU1 
691       1.0640        XDUB     08:49:46      00027761791TRDU1 
1,265      1.0640        XDUB     08:49:46      00027761792TRDU1 
2,072      1.0620        XDUB     08:49:47      00027761794TRDU1 
445       1.0620        XDUB     08:49:47      00027761797TRDU1 
219       1.0620        XDUB     08:49:47      00027761798TRDU1 
2,096      1.0580        XDUB     09:02:31      00027761865TRDU1 
277       1.0580        XDUB     09:02:31      00027761866TRDU1 
2,790      1.0540        XDUB     09:41:30      00027762019TRDU1 
2,431      1.0540        XDUB     09:41:30      00027762020TRDU1 
2,541      1.0520        XDUB     09:59:50      00027762090TRDU1 
2,697      1.0640        XDUB     12:13:23      00027762534TRDU1 
2,674      1.0640        XDUB     12:13:23      00027762535TRDU1 
3,267      1.0640        XDUB     12:13:23      00027762536TRDU1 
3,267      1.0640        XDUB     12:13:23      00027762537TRDU1 
885       1.0640        XDUB     12:13:23      00027762538TRDU1 
885       1.0640        XDUB     12:13:23      00027762539TRDU1 
4,740      1.0680        XDUB     12:42:08      00027762628TRDU1 
2,402      1.0660        XDUB     13:11:38      00027762692TRDU1 
1,034      1.0660        XDUB     14:03:14      00027762936TRDU1 
714       1.0680        XDUB     14:21:39      00027762965TRDU1 
244       1.0680        XDUB     14:21:39      00027762966TRDU1 
1,394      1.0680        XDUB     14:21:39      00027762967TRDU1 
205       1.0680        XDUB     14:25:21      00027762991TRDU1 
307       1.0680        XDUB     14:25:21      00027762992TRDU1 
4,779      1.0680        XDUB     14:25:21      00027762993TRDU1 
281       1.0680        XDUB     14:25:21      00027762994TRDU1 
1,350      1.0680        XDUB     14:25:21      00027762995TRDU1 
280       1.0680        XDUB     14:25:21      00027762996TRDU1 
618       1.0680        XDUB     14:25:21      00027762997TRDU1 
2,531      1.0680        XDUB     14:25:21      00027762998TRDU1 
4,903      1.0680        XDUB     15:00:08      00027763306TRDU1 
2,594      1.0700        XDUB     15:26:42      00027763588TRDU1 
2,167      1.0720        XDUB     15:26:53      00027763589TRDU1 
490       1.0720        XDUB     15:26:53      00027763590TRDU1 
3,352      1.0720        XDUB     15:26:54      00027763591TRDU1 
567       1.0720        XDUB     15:26:54      00027763592TRDU1 
427       1.0720        XDUB     15:26:54      00027763593TRDU1 
2,659      1.0700        XDUB     15:52:26      00027763791TRDU1 
2,778      1.0720        XDUB     16:17:05      00027763893TRDU1 
463       1.0720        XDUB     16:22:22      00027763906TRDU1 
920       1.0720        XDUB     16:22:22      00027763907TRDU1 
3,227      1.0700        XDUB     16:24:01      00027763929TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,072      0.9130        XLON     08:49:47      00027761793TRDU1 
6,021      0.9130        XLON     08:49:47      00027761795TRDU1 
2,709      0.9130        XLON     08:49:47      00027761796TRDU1 
110       0.9090        XLON     09:55:39      00027762055TRDU1 
2,651      0.9090        XLON     09:55:39      00027762056TRDU1 
1,323      0.9100        XLON     10:23:39      00027762205TRDU1 
1,107      0.9150        XLON     10:38:52      00027762304TRDU1 
895       0.9150        XLON     10:48:28      00027762376TRDU1 
97        0.9150        XLON     10:48:28      00027762377TRDU1 
2,012      0.9150        XLON     10:48:28      00027762378TRDU1 
110       0.9150        XLON     11:19:44      00027762408TRDU1 
110       0.9150        XLON     11:20:54      00027762409TRDU1 
113       0.9150        XLON     11:22:00      00027762410TRDU1 
110       0.9150        XLON     11:23:12      00027762411TRDU1 
875       0.9150        XLON     11:23:12      00027762412TRDU1 
2,103      0.9150        XLON     11:33:52      00027762437TRDU1 
111       0.9150        XLON     11:33:52      00027762438TRDU1 
412       0.9150        XLON     11:33:52      00027762439TRDU1 
377       0.9150        XLON     12:02:32      00027762506TRDU1 
546       0.9150        XLON     12:06:54      00027762509TRDU1 
356       0.9150        XLON     12:06:54      00027762510TRDU1 
940       0.9150        XLON     12:06:54      00027762511TRDU1 
940       0.9150        XLON     12:06:54      00027762512TRDU1 
95        0.9160        XLON     12:38:40      00027762621TRDU1 
148       0.9160        XLON     12:39:44      00027762626TRDU1 
718       0.9180        XLON     12:41:22      00027762627TRDU1 
2,956      0.9190        XLON     12:49:35      00027762645TRDU1 
5,671      0.9150        XLON     13:00:58      00027762656TRDU1 
2,750      0.9180        XLON     14:21:34      00027762964TRDU1 
644       0.9170        XLON     14:30:18      00027763013TRDU1 
1,236      0.9170        XLON     14:30:18      00027763014TRDU1 
750       0.9170        XLON     14:30:18      00027763015TRDU1 
15        0.9170        XLON     14:30:18      00027763016TRDU1 
423       0.9170        XLON     14:41:49      00027763160TRDU1 
771       0.9170        XLON     14:41:49      00027763161TRDU1 
1,484      0.9170        XLON     14:41:49      00027763162TRDU1 
708       0.9170        XLON     14:55:14      00027763213TRDU1 
2,051      0.9170        XLON     14:55:14      00027763214TRDU1 
2,804      0.9150        XLON     15:08:44      00027763412TRDU1 
1,914      0.9170        XLON     15:22:49      00027763542TRDU1 
6,991      0.9160        XLON     15:27:01      00027763594TRDU1 
1,545      0.9170        XLON     16:04:15      00027763845TRDU1

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.