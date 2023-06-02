Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Heute letzte Chance vor großer Meldung? – Vom Pennystock zur Nasdaq-Perle?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.06.2023 | 01:54
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Results of 2023 Annual Meeting

TORONTO, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: ERE.UN) ("ERES") announced today that, at its Annual Meeting of Unitholders held today, each of the items of business referred to in its management information circular dated April 12, 2023 (the "Circular") were passed by a vote held by ballot.

A total of 190,361,192 units and special voting units of ERES (collectively, "Units"), in the aggregate, representing 81.858% of ERES' issued and outstanding Units were voted in connection with the meeting. The voting results for each item of business are as follows:

Election of Trustees:

NomineeVotes
For		% Votes
For		Votes
Withheld		% Votes
Withheld
Jan Arie Breure177,898,69093.468%12,431,4896.532%
Harold Burke187,968,03398.759%2,362,1461.241%
Gina Parvaneh Cody184,984,57597.191%5,345,6042.809%
Ira Gluskin190,046,68099.851%283,4990.149%
Mark Kenney186,183,24797.821%4,146,9322.179%
Gervais Levasseur190,051,19899.853%278,9810.147%

All nominees proposed in the Circular were elected as trustees.

Appointment of Auditors

Votes
For		% Votes
For		Votes
Withheld		% Votes
Withheld
Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants190,329,82099.984%31,3720.016%


About ERES

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's Units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality, multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands. As at March 31, 2023, ERES owns a portfolio of 158 multi-residential properties, comprised of approximately 6,900 suites and ancillary retail space located in the Netherlands, and owns one office property in Germany and one office property in Belgium.

ERES's registered and principal business office is located at 11 Church Street, Suite 401, Toronto, Ontario M5E 1W1.

For more information, please visit our website at www.eresreit.com.

For further information:

ERES
Mr. Mark Kenney
Chief Executive Officer
416.861.9404
m.kenney@capreit.net		ERES
Ms. Jenny Chou
Chief Financial Officer
416.354.0188
j.chou@capreit.net



© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.