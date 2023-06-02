

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - NatWest Group Plc (NWG.L), a British banking and insurance holding company, said on Friday that it has completed part sale of its shareholding, held through its unit RBS AA Holdings UK Limited, in Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc or PTSB, an Irish financial service provider, for 55.2 million euros.



Alison Rose, CEO of NatWest, said: '.This transaction represents further positive progress on our phased withdrawal from the Republic of Ireland.'



NatWest has sold 27.3 million shares, representing 5 percent of the share capital of PTSB. Per share placing price was 2.025 euros. As a result, the overall gross proceeds from the sale of the placing shares will be 55.2 million euros.



With this, the shareholding of NatWest will be reduced from 90.9 million shares, representing around 16.7 percent of the share capital of PTSB, to 63.6 million shares or approximately 11.7 percent of the share capital of PTSB.



NatWest has clarified that the sale will have an immaterial impact on NatWest's CET1 ratio and TNAV per share. The Group noted that it will keep further disposal options under active consideration.



