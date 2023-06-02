DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (U71H LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jun-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist

DEALING DATE: 01-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.4792

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6075598

CODE: U71H LN

ISIN: LU1407888483

