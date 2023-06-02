DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF Dist

DEALING DATE: 01-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 87.1981

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1815648

CODE: US71 LN

ISIN: LU1407888053

