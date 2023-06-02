DJ Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc (EMXC LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jun-2023 / 09:28 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 01-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 22.2534

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15649617

CODE: EMXC LN

ISIN: LU2009202107

------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2009202107 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EMXC LN Sequence No.: 248202 EQS News ID: 1648183 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1648183&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2023 03:28 ET (07:28 GMT)