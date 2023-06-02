DJ Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (MPXG LN) Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jun-2023 / 09:35 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D)

DEALING DATE: 01-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 46.1323

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 82037

CODE: MPXG LN

ISIN: LU2469335298

ISIN: LU2469335298 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MPXG LN

