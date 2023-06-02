Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Heute letzte Chance vor großer Meldung? – Vom Pennystock zur Nasdaq-Perle?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.06.2023 | 10:42
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Total Voting Rights

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, June 2

02 June 2023

FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 5.6.

During the month of May 2023, Fidelity Asian Values PLC did not repurchase any ordinary shares into Treasury or for cancellation.

No ordinary shares were issued.

As at 31 May 2023, Fidelity Asian Values PLC's issued share capital consisted of 75,580,889 ordinary shares. This figure also includes 3,751,553 ordinary shares held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights; therefore, the total number of voting rights in Fidelity Asian Values PLC is 71,829,336.

The above figure (71,829,336) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Fidelity Asian Values PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Nira Mistry

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

07778 354 517

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.