"Contributed to medical science development and served as a bridge between Sweden and Korea through a 17-year international exchange"

On May 30, Chairman Dai-Won Yoon of Ilsong Educational Foundation received the Linnaeus Medal from Uppsala University at Hallym University. This makes him the first person from Asia to receive the award. Ilsong Educational Foundation operates Hallym University and Hallym University Medical Center.

Chairman Yoon is the honoree of 2020. The award ceremony, which had been postponed due to COVID-19, was held this year with a delegation led by Vice Chancellor Anders Hagfeldt of Uppsala University visiting Korea.

The Linnaeus Medal to commemorate Carl Linnaeus, a Swedish botanist, is awarded annually by Uppsala University to a person who has made a significant contribution to the field of science.

Chairman Yoon was honored for his work in promoting international exchange. He has been instrumental in developing the standard of medical science by leading the exchange between Uppsala University, Hallym University, and Hallym University Medical Center since 2007.

The institutions have held academic exchange, joint research, training exchange, and student exchange programs, and also 11 joint academic symposiums under the subjects of neuroendocrine tumor, radiology, stem cell, and regenerative medicine. In addition, to promote joint researches, Hallym-Uppsala International Co-research Laboratory, Hallym Translational Medicine Research Institute, and Hallym University Medical Convergence Center were opened.

Through continued academic exchange, Chairman Yoon has also played a key role in building bridges between Sweden and Korea in the field of science.

Vice Chancellor Anders Hagfeldt said, "Chairman Yoon has supported and stimulated research cooperation in medicine between Uppsala and Hallym. You have also paved the way for and facilitated contacts with other universities and research councils in the Republic of Korea. For all these reasons, we wish today to recognise you and your great contributions not only to our University but to the forging of closer bonds between our nations."

Chairman Dai-Won Yoon said, "Sir Carl von Linné was not only a botanist, but also a visionary with great insight and deep wisdom. What am I going to do with the Carl von Linné medal in gold? For a long time, I have contemplated and taken actions to benefit not only humankind but also the entire universe."

