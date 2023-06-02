

Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 02.06.2023 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS CUTS BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PRICE TARGET TO 3300(4000)P - 'OVERWEIGHT' - BERENBERG CUTS PAN AFRICAN RESOURCE PRICE TARGET TO 25 (27) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES CUTS AJ BELL PRICE TARGET TO 370 (450) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES RAISES GCP INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS TO 'HOLD' (UNDERPERFORM) - JPMORGAN ADDS AXA AND PRUDENTIAL TO 'POSITIVE CATALYST WATCH' - JPMORGAN CUTS ANGLO AMERICAN PRICE TARGET TO 3150 (3350) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - SOCGEN CUTS ASOS PRICE TARGET TO 788 (836) PENCE - 'BUY' - UBS RAISES AB FOODS PRICE TARGET TO 1900 (1450) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL'



- UBS RAISES AUTO TRADER GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 640 (630) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL'



