Freitag, 02.06.2023
Heute letzte Chance vor großer Meldung? – Vom Pennystock zur Nasdaq-Perle?
WKN: A14SGM | ISIN: GB00BWXC7Y93 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Fidelity Special Values Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, June 2

02 June 2023

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 5.6.

During the month of May 2023, Fidelity Special Values PLC did not issue any ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares were repurchased into Treasury or for cancellation.

As at 31 May 2023, Fidelity Special Values PLC's issued share capital consisted of 324,098,920 ordinary shares. There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury; therefore, the total number of voting rights in Fidelity Special Values PLC is also 324,098,920.

The above figure (324,098,920) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Fidelity Special Values PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Smita Amin

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 836347

