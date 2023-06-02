SuperWorld Inc: SI Tickets by Sports Illustrated Brings Live Event Tickets to SuperWorld

Fans Can Now Purchase Tickets to Live Sports, Concerts and Theater Events With No Hidden Fees From SI Tickets Directly in Real-World Locations in SuperWorld

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2023 / SI Tickets, the fan-first ticketing site from Sports Illustrated, and SuperWorld, the virtual world mapped onto the real world, announced a partnership that will give fans the opportunity to view and purchase actual sports, concerts and theater tickets from SuperWorld.

Users will see ticket prices for real-world events while they navigate across SuperWorld and search real-world locations on the map. Fans will have the ability to click and purchase event seats from those events through SI Tickets with no hidden fees or surprises at checkout.‍

"The virtual and physical worlds are converging with unique and seamless experiences that have never before been available," said David Lane, CEO, SI Tickets. "We're thrilled to partner with a metaverse leader in SuperWorld to introduce the first example of an integrated way for fans to access millions of sports, concerts and theater tickets to actual events in real-time, as they navigate thousands of venues throughout the SuperWorld metaverse."

SuperWorld is a virtual world in augmented reality (AR), digitally mapped over the surface of the Earth. Plots of SuperWorld land are represented as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) corresponding to real-world space. Owners of SuperWorld virtual real estate can activate monetization from ticket sales, digital commerce, e-commerce, advertising and gaming on their virtual real estate properties. Any user in SuperWorld can explore and create AR content, engage in the virtual real estate marketplace, or create and share NFTs that unlock real-world utility.

"We are excited to partner with SI Tickets by Sports Illustrated to bring world-class sports, concerts and theater events seamlessly into SuperWorld," said Hrish Lotlikar, co-founder & CEO of SuperWorld. "We are building the gateway to the metaverse to enhance people's real lives with these technologies. We are creating the best way for fans to search and buy tickets to their favorite live events on the SuperWorld virtual real estate map interface. Using Box Office, fans can create live and virtual events anywhere in real-world locations connecting your physical and virtual worlds."

SI Tickets continues to build momentum in its effort to reach and engage fans through disruptive web3 technologies. In May, SI Tickets launched "Box Office by SI Tickets," an innovative event management and primary ticketing solution built in partnership with web3 leader ConsenSys and powered by Polygon's blockchain technology. Box Office is the first global platform to combine a complete NFT ticket solution for events of any size with visibility and adjacency to traditional, non-NFT tickets alongside the biggest in sports, concert and theater on the SI Tickets marketplace. This all-new NFT Super Ticket empowers event hosts to remain connected to their attendees before, during and after events through engagement opportunities such as highlights, collectibles, exclusive offers, loyalty benefits, and more.

Additionally, owners, organizers and hosts have the ability to create Box Office events that will also be seen by users in SuperWorld's metaverse, where fans can click and purchase event seats through SI Tickets.

"Users not only have the ability to find and purchase sports, concerts and theater tickets, but they can also locate and secure tickets to physical events in SuperWorld's metaverse that organizers have created through our all-new Box Office event management and ticketing platform. Hosts can then engage their guests with unique content delivered through our NFT Super Ticket powered by Polygon's blockchain technology," added Lane.

Launched in June of 2021, SI Tickets boasts over 50 million tickets to more than 250,000 events across sports, concerts and theater, a guaranteed 100 percent refund if an event is canceled for any reason and is currently offering zero transaction fees on any purchase at checkout.

About SUPERWORLD

SuperWorld is the virtual world mapped onto the real world, allowing users to create, discover and monetize content (3D, 2D, audio) in augmented reality and live and virtual events. SuperWorld's virtual real estate platform allows users to buy plots of virtual real estate mapped onto real-world locations anywhere in the world, activate monetization from content and events and become a key stakeholder on our platform anywhere on Earth. SuperWorld's mission is to enhance people's real lives and to leverage metaverse technologies (immersive tech, web3 and AI) to improve the physical world and benefit humanity.

For more information, please visit www.superworldapp.com.

About SI Tickets

First launched in June 2021, SI Tickets by Sports Illustrated puts the fan experience first. In addition to charging zero ($0) transaction fees on any purchase, SI Tickets also guarantees a 100 percent refund if an event is canceled for any reason. The marketplace has over $2.5 billion of inventory and more than 50 million tickets to over 250,000 sports, concerts and theater productions. SI Tickets operates Box Office, an innovative, self-service event management and blockchain-backed primary ticketing solution. Box Office is the first global platform to combine a complete NFT ticket solution for events of any size with visibility and adjacency to traditional, non-NFT tickets alongside the aforementioned SI Tickets marketplace.

For more information, visit www.sitickets.com or download the app on iOS and Android.

