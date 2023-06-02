KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral, small molecule protease inhibitors, today announced the acceptance of multiple abstracts at the 2023 European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress, taking place in Hamburg, Germany and virtually, from June 9-11. The presentations are:

Short-Term Prophylaxis with Sebetralstat, an Investigational Oral On-Demand Treatment for Hereditary Angioedema, in KONFIDENT-S: Jonathan A. Bernstein, Marc A. Riedl, William R. Lumry, Paul K. Audhya, Michael D. Smith, Christopher M. Yea. Results shared as a poster presentation and Q&A on Friday, June 9 from 12:00 13:00 CEST in Poster Zone C and online

Results From a Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Phase 1 Trial Evaluating Sebetralstat Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics, and Safety/Tolerability in Healthy Japanese, Chinese, and White Adults: Michihiro Hide, Matthew Iverson, Stanford Jhee, Erik Hansen, Edward J. Duckworth, Sally L. Hampton, Esther Yoon, Daisuke Honda. Results shared as a flash talk oral poster presentation and Q&A on Friday, June 9 from 13:15 14:45 CEST in Hall Y 11+12

Understanding the complex decision-making associated with on-demand treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks: Anete Grumach, Sally van Kooten, Markus Heckmann, Sherry Danese, Ledia Goga, Tomaz Garcez. Results shared as a poster presentation and Q&A on Saturday, June 10 from 12:00 13:00 CEST in Poster Zone C and online

Patients delay treating hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks with currently available, injectable, on-demand therapies: Anna Valerieva, Sally van Kooten, Markus Heckmann, Sherry Danese, Ledia Goga, Hilary Longhurst Results shared as a poster presentation and Q&A on Saturday, June 10 from 12:00 13:00 CEST in Poster Zone C and online

Remaining burden of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks despite modern long-term prophylaxis: Stephen Betschel, Sally van Kooten, Markus Heckmann, Sherry Danese, Teresa Caballero. Results shared as a flash talk oral poster presentation and Q&A on Sunday, June 11 from 14:00 15:30 CEST in Hall Y 11+12. This poster was also selected for presentation in the EAACI Junior Member Posters Session on Friday, June 9 from 19:30 21:00 CEST in Poster Zone C and online

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral, small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. KalVista is developing sebetralstat as an oral on-demand therapy for HAE attacks and is enrolling the Phase 3 KONFIDENT clinical trial. In addition, KalVista's oral Factor XIIa inhibitor program represents a new generation of therapies that may further improve the treatment for people living with HAE and other diseases.

For more information about KalVista, please visit www.kalvista.com.

For more information on the sebetralstat HAE on-demand Phase 3 KONFIDENT study, please visit www.konfidentstudy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, timing or outcomes of communications with the FDA, our expectations about safety and efficacy of our product candidates and timing of clinical trials and its results, our ability to commence clinical studies or complete ongoing clinical studies, including our Phase 3 KONFIDENT trial, and to obtain regulatory approvals for sebetralstat and other candidates in development, the success of any efforts to commercialize sebetralstat, the ability of sebetralstat and other candidates in development to treat HAE or other diseases, and the future progress and potential success of our oral Factor XIIa program. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect our business and financial results are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2022, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and our other reports that we may make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

