

OVERLAND PARK (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 06.40 A.M. ET).



In the Green



U Power Limited (UCAR) is up over 37% at $10.42. LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (LVTX) is up over 32% at $2.51. MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) is up over 26% at $373.00. Samsara Inc. (IOT) is up over 16% at $22.16. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is up over 14% at $376.73. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (RNA) is up over 10% at $12.00. Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) is up over 9% at $2.23. Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) is up over 8% at $5.30. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU) is up over 8% at $2.65. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT) is up over 6% at $3.74. Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is up over 6% at $2.72.



In the Red



SentinelOne, Inc. (S) is down over 36% at $13.07. PagerDuty, Inc. (PD) is down over 13% at $24.00. Tigo Energy, Inc. (TYGO) is down over 13% at $18.65. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) is down over 11% at $2.05. Elastic N.V. (ESTC) is down over 6% at $67.00. Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) is down over 6% at $11.48.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX