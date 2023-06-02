

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia trade balance registered a deficit in April as imports and exports value went down, yet the values were the second highest in the past decade, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.



Exports fell 5.8 percent year-on-year in April and imports dropped 12.6 percent.



Shipments to EU non-member countries decreased 4.4 percent year-on-year, to mark the first fall since September 2018.



Imports from non-EU countries shrunk 8.9 percent.



Exports to EU member states declined 6.7 percent and imports from those countries fell 15.2 percent from a year ago.



The biggest share of Slovenian exports went to Germany in April and most of the imports came from the same country.



The trade deficit was EUR 249.23 million in April.



For the first four months of the year, exports rose 18.2 percent and imports gained 5.2 percent. Trade deficit was EUR 399.83 billion.



