Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Noble Corporation plc - change of number of shares

The share capital of Noble Corporation plc has been changed. The change will take effect as per 6 June 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BMXNWH07 ------------------------------------------------------ Name: Noble Corporation ------------------------------------------------------ Number of shares before change: 138,629,270 shares ------------------------------------------------------ Increase: 1,125 shares ------------------------------------------------------ Exercise prices: USD 19.27 - 19 shares USD 23.13 - 25 shares USD 0 - 1,081 shares ------------------------------------------------------ Cancellation of shares: 272,277 shares ------------------------------------------------------ Number of shares after change: 138,358,118 shares ------------------------------------------------------ Face value: USD 0.00001 ------------------------------------------------------ Short name: NOBLE ------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 267224 _______________________________________________________________