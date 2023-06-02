LATOKEN, a Leading Global Crypto Exchange, Lists Mong Coin, the Hottest Meme Coin of 2023

GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2023 / LATOKEN, a leading crypto exchange, is thrilled to announce the listing of Mong Coin, the vibrant and meme-inspired cryptocurrency. This development marks an exciting milestone for the MongMob community, as it opens up new avenues for users to engage with the MONG token and explore its unique offerings.

Mong Coin is not your typical cryptocurrency. It embraces the spirit of memes, good vibes, and a sense of camaraderie within its community. The MongMob, born out of the incoherent ramblings of a US congressman, has grown into an immortal force, weathering both rugs and bear markets. Its values revolve around friendship, degenerate meme culture, and the pursuit of positive energy.

With $MONG, the community finally has the meme coin it truly deserves. As a token with no intrinsic value or financial expectations, Mong Coin exists solely for entertainment purposes. There is no formal team or roadmap, making it an organic and spontaneous phenomenon driven by the passion and enthusiasm of its supporters.

The tokenomics of Mong Coin are designed to reward and engage its holders. A total of 6.9% of the token supply is allocated to Mong NFT holders, who have been an integral part of the MongMob since its inception. As the community achieves various milestones, these tokens will be unlocked, further enhancing the value of Mong NFTs.

Mong Coin offers a unique proposition to cryptocurrency enthusiasts and meme lovers. By listing on the LATOKEN exchange, Mong Coin aims to expand its reach and attract a broader audience of like-minded individuals who appreciate the culture and vibe that the MongMob embodies.

About MONGCOIN:

? Website: https://go.latoken.com/by6

? Twitter: https://go.latoken.com/by7

? Telegram: https://go.latoken.com/by8

? Opensea: https://go.latoken.com/by9

About LATOKEN:

Ranked #2 worldwide in the startup tokens primary market with 300+ IEOs since 2017.

Has over 3.1 million registered users, and over 1 million Android app installations.

Is in the TOP 10 of CoinGecko rank by the number of token pairs and coins listed.

Forbes' Top-30 Remote Employer.

