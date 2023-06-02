LA Galaxy Host Annual Pride Night at Dignity Health Sports Park

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2023 / In recognition of Pride Month, AEG's LA Galaxy donated $17,434 to Covenant House and Rainbow Labs, two Los Angeles-based non-profit organizations that provide resources and support to LGBTQ+ youth. The donation was the equivalent monetary value of the club's attendance numbers during its home game against Charlotte FC at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on May 27, 2023.

Prior to the Pride Game match, Galaxy fans had the chance to participate in a Pride Pregame Party at the stadium hosted by Jax Taylor from "Vanderpump Rules" and Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge from "The Hills".

Throughout the game, Pride Night was on full display with Dignity Health Sports Park decorated in rainbow colors via goal nets, corner flags and the Berm palm trees. Additionally, fans were able to purchase a Pride Night Pack, which featured a Pride Scarf and a ticket to the match. Additionally, the first 10,000 fans that arrived at the match received LA Galaxy Pride pins, courtesy of Alaska Airlines.

On the pitch, LA Galaxy players wore adidas 2023 Pride Pre-match tops during pregame warmups on the field, which were signed by each player and later auctioned off to benefit the LA Galaxy Foundation, which uses soccer as a vehicle for positive change throughout Southern California communities.

Covenant House envisions and works toward a world where every young person has a safe place to sleep and the love, respect and support they deserve, and need, to thrive.

Rainbow Labs is committed to ensuring that the next generation of LGBTQ+ youth find their community, peers, and safe spaces earlier on while gaining a sense of empowerment to propel them into bright futures.

The field at Dignity Health Sports Park decorated in Pride colors during the LA Galaxy's Pride Night.

