ZetrOZ Systems Showcased the sam X1 Wireless Wearable Device at CATS Symposium for Athletic Trainers

Displayed the advantages of the sam X1 device as a faster way for patients to repair and recover from soft-tissue injuries before returning to work or play.

TRUMBULL, CT / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2023 / ZetrOZ Systems presented the benefits of its sam X1 wireless wearable device at the College Athletic Trainers' Society (CATS) symposium May 18-20, 2023, at The Orleans Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. As displayed to sports physicians and trainers in attendance, sam X1 can accelerate soft-tissue repair and deliver sustained acoustic medicine that has been approved for a convenient home-use prescription.

The Society was founded to provide and manage healthcare for the intercollegiate student-athlete through athletic trainers and healthcare professionals. At the symposium, ZetrOZ focused on how sam ultrasound treatment can help athletes return to form faster and how patients have reported significant pain reduction in the past.

ZetrOZ demonstrated how the sam unit, a long-duration low-intensity soft-tissue repair ultrasound device, can help patients supercharge their injury healing process, providing healthcare professionals with a proven method of accelerating and enhancing soft tissue healing.

"Attending CATS each year is a great opportunity to share the latest medical innovations with the leading front-line healthcare providers in sports medicine," said Dr. George Lewis, founder and CEO of ZetrOZ Systems. "This year we had the opportunity to share the sam® X1 wireless device, which is advancing the sam® platform and accelerating return to play for common overuse injuries. We are proud to be partners with the CATS organization."

The sam® X1 and 2.0 units soft tissue treatment devices are the only FDA-cleared, drug-free, and non-invasive wearable ultrasound units of their kind approved for daily home use.

Sustained acoustic medicine is a daily ultrasound treatment that can reduce the need for pain medication and surgery. Using mechanobiological technology, sam® increases blood vessel diameters to improve blood flow, increasing oxygenated hemoglobin at the site, and removing cytokine enzymes and cellular waste for rapid healing and reduced pain.

With support from the National Science Foundation, the National Institutes of Health, and other reputed health organizations, ZetrOZ has researched and developed sustained acoustic medicine technology into a powerful, non-invasive alternative to invasive surgery and potentially addictive pain medication. It has been clinically proven by over 30 studies to reduce joint pain, treat pain and improve function.

To learn more about sam X1, please visit www.samrecover.com. For more information about ZetrOZ Systems, visit their website at zetroz.com.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovations in sports medicine, developing wearable bioelectronic devices for the delivery of sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on the proprietary medical technology of +46 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam® product line, which is designed for the treatment of acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

Contact Information

Maria Penaloza

maria.penaloza@newswire.com

SOURCE: ZetrOZ Systems

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/759001/ZetrOZ-Systems-Showcased-the-sam-X1-Wireless-Wearable-Device-at-CATS-Symposium-for-Athletic-Trainers