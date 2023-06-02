The Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School: Congressman Chris Deluzio Visits PA Cyber Headquarters

MIDLAND, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2023 / Pennsylvania Congressman Chris Deluzio met PA Cyber staff at the school's Midland headquarters on Thursday, June 1, for an informational visit focused on online learning and the future of education. Serving K-12 students, PA Cyber is one of the largest, most experienced, and most successful online public schools in the nation.

PA Cyber CEO Brian Hayden and Congressman Chris Deluzio

Joining Whitney Conjeski's high school history class virtually, Deluzio answered students' questions and encouraged them to find their local legislators online and make their voices heard even if they are not old enough to vote. "That's the way your government reflects who you are, your values, and what you want your government to do," he said.

Congressman Chris Deluzio joins a PA Cyber history class.

One student asked the congressman why he was interested in visiting PA Cyber. "I want to understand the different ways the future of this country is being educated," Deluzio said.

PA Cyber's CEO Brian Hayden shared an overview of the school's operations, staff, funding, and technology with Deluzio. He also played a video of student and parent testimonials. Meanwhile, Deluzio asked questions about the school's typical family and how the pandemic affected PA Cyber.

Elected in 2022, Deluzio is serving his first term in Congress representing 139 boroughs, municipalities, and townships across Western PA, including Midland.

