



Washington, D.C., June 5, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) honored exceptional individuals and organizations for their groundbreaking use of blockchain technology in solving public sector challenges. The Annual Achievement Awards, presented on May 24, 2023, in Washington, DC, celebrated this year's outstanding winners.- Rosemarie McClean, Chief Executive Officer, and Dino Cataldo Dell'Accio, Chief Information Officer received the award on behalf of the United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund (UNJSPF), the Organization Award for a digital identity solution that enabled over 23,000 retirees across 180 countries, to provide their proof of life, using blockchain and biometrics technologies. Their innovative solution helped streamlining the pension administration process, reduce errors, and improve the overall client experience.- Pradeep Goel, CEO of Solve.Care, a blockchain healthcare company, was awarded the Courage Award for his dedication to assisting war-ravaged refugees in the Ukraine conflict. Despite personal risks and costs, his "Care Shelter" project provided accommodation and meals for over 2,500 Ukrainians displaced during the war.- Jon Trask, CEO and Founder of Dimitra Technology received the Social Impact Award for Dimitra's transformative work in global farming. Their Blockchain/AI solution fights hunger, reduces deforestation, and enhances crop yields. Dimitra's applications serve 16 countries and provide vital support to farmers in climate-ravaged areas.- Mike Kanovitz, CEO of Jurat Blockchain earned the Innovation Award for integrating blockchain with legal court processes, empowering creators with smart contract tools, facilitating NFT swaps, and adding security against fraud.- Sary Qasim, the GBA Regional Leader in the Middle East and North Africa, received the Leadership Award for his exceptional efforts in the Middle East/North Africa region, driving the adoption of the Blockchain Maturity Model (BMM) and establishing strategic relationships.These winners join a prestigious list of former recipients, including:- El Salvador President Najib Bukele for adopting Bitcoin as legal tender- US Congressional Senior Staff Bill Rockwood for legislative leadership, and- Utah County Commissioner Amelia Powers for pioneering blockchain-based voting systems.The GBA's next award ceremony will be held in September 2023 during the Blockchain & Infrastructure conference (https://gbaglobal.org/blockchain-infrastructure/). The event will recognize blockchain solutions evaluated using the GBA's Blockchain Maturity Model (BMM) (https://gbaglobal.org/blockchain-maturity-model/) and earning the "Trusted Blockchain Solution" credential.About GBAThe Government Blockchain Association (GBA) is a global organization promoting blockchain solutions to transform governments and empower citizens. It drives innovation, education, and adoption of blockchain technology in the public sector.For more information about the upcoming Blockchain Solution Awards, please contact BMM@GBAglobal.org.For more information about the Blockchain & Infrastructure conference, please contact events@GBAglobal.org.Source: GBACopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.