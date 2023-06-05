

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen fell to a 6-day low of 150.05 against the euro, from Friday's closing value of 149.82.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to 5-day lows of 140.26 and 154.15 from last week's closing quotes of 139.91 and 153.94, respectively.



The yen edged down to 174.37 against the pound, from Friday's closing value of 174.12.



Against the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the yen slipped to more than a 4-month low of 92.61 and more than a 6-month low of 104.45 from Friday's closing quotes of 92.39 and 104.16, respectively.



Moving away from Friday's closing value of 84.74 against the NZ dollar, the yen slipped to a 6-day low of 84.96.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 154.00 against the euro, 142.00 against the greenback, 156.00 against the franc, 176.00 against the sterling, 94.00 against the aussie, 106.00 against the loonie and 88.00 against the kiwi.



