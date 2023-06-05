Anzeige
Dow Jones News
ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen

DJ ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen

FRANKFURT (Dow Jones)--Folgende Indexänderungen werden 19. Juni wirksam: 

=== 
+ STOXX-600 
HERAUSNAHME 
- Aroundtown 
- Future 
- Hexatronic 
- Samhallsbyggnadsbol Aget Nord 
- SINCH 
- United Internet 
- Wallenstam 
 
NEUAUFNAHME 
- Azelis Group 
- New W.H. Smith 
- NKT 
- Npost 
- Santander Polska 
- SFS 
- SSP Group 
===

Kontakt zum Autor: maerkte.de@dowjones.com

DJG/cln

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 05, 2023 01:20 ET (05:20 GMT)

Copyright (c) 2023 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

© 2023 Dow Jones News
