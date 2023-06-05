DJ ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen
FRANKFURT (Dow Jones)--Folgende Indexänderungen werden 19. Juni wirksam:
=== + STOXX-600 HERAUSNAHME - Aroundtown - Future - Hexatronic - Samhallsbyggnadsbol Aget Nord - SINCH - United Internet - Wallenstam NEUAUFNAHME - Azelis Group - New W.H. Smith - NKT - Npost - Santander Polska - SFS - SSP Group ===
