Waken.ai: AI Sexualization and Caring-AI Virtual Girlfriends Debate: TwinChat AI Advocates for Wholesome AI Socialization

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / TwinChat, the cutting-edge AI platform developed by Waken.ai, addresses a crucial topic in the wake of 'Caring-AI' Virtual Girlfriend Companion Services. It's important to recognize the potential implications of objectifying AI. When AI is hypersexualized, it could lead to unrealistic expectations about emotional relationships, which are the cornerstone of human connection and societal development. As a conscientious alternative, TwinChat emphasizes ethical AI-socialization, highlighting the importance of mental health, and fostering positive human development in the context of increasingly human-like artificial intelligence.

Launched just last month, TwinChat has already made waves in the realm of social media, offering an evolving, interactive, podcast-like experience with AI "Mind-Deepfakes" of over 10,000 famous personalities, experts, and fictional characters. TwinChat counters the worrying trends in AI services and reaffirms its core principle of promoting healthy and enriching interactions.

"Contrary to sexualizing AI interactions, TwinChat emphasizes respect, learning, and emotional connections. Our AI twins facilitate authentic, human-like interactions, providing an engaging platform for users to delve into the mindset and wisdom of various personalities, rather than objectifying them," shares Hassan Uriostegui, TwinChat's Founder. His track record in the tech sector includes ventures such as FlyrTV and the development of the Community iOS App for Ashton Kutcher's social media platform.

The release of TwinChat marks an important turning point in the evolving landscape of AI-powered platforms. The team at TwinChat believes that, while AI offers incredible opportunities for entertainment and connection, it is crucial to ensure these technologies are deployed responsibly and ethically. TwinChat's model fosters healthy interactions, stimulating personal growth and empathy.

Echoing these sentiments, Pakko de la Torre, TwinChat's Director of Creative Technology and AI, adds, "The core of TwinChat lies in AI-AI socialization, where interactions are devoid of sexual or objectifying undertones. We're transforming the digital interaction space, providing an empowering, entertaining and user-centric experience."

TwinChat is leading the way in setting industry standards for ethical AI interactions. Its vision is to offer celebrities and brands a sense of identity, purpose, and control over their AI Twins, reinforcing that these representations are much more than mere chatbots, but respectful, intelligent simulations that can engage users in meaningful dialogue.

About TwinChat

TwinChat is an AI entertainment startup committed to revolutionizing digital interaction. By leveraging state-of-the-art AI technology to create 'Mind-Deepfakes' inspired by real-world personalities, TwinChat offers a new era of personalized, AI-powered entertainment while prioritizing respect, learning, and genuine emotional connections.

