

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The U.S. dollar rose to 4-day highs of 1.0690 against the euro and 1.2426 against the pound, from last week's closing quotes of 1.0707 and 1.2447, respectively.



Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the greenback advanced to a 5-day high of 140.26 and a 4-day high of 0.9106 from Friday's closing quotes of 139.91 and 0.9087, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.04 against the euro, 1.21 against the pound, 142.00 against the greenback and 0.92 against the franc.



