Drumz Plc - Notice of AGM

London, June 1

5 June 2023

DRUMZ PLC

("Drumz" or the "Company")

Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

Drumz plc (AIM: DRUM) announces that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022, together with the notice of Annual General Meeting, to be held at held at the offices of Marriott Harrison LLP (2nd Floor), 80 Cheapside, London, United Kingdom, EC2V 6EE at 10.30 a.m. on 27 June 2023 have been posted to shareholders.

Copies are available from the Company's registered office: 80 Cheapside, London EC2V 6EE and on its website www.drumzplc.com. A copy of the proxy form for the AGM is also available on the same web page.

For further information: