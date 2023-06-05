Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
05.06.2023 | 08:10
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 23/2023

Riga, Latvia, 2023-06-05 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A        Buyback       TLN  
   26.09.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  08.05.2023 - Grab2Go GRB2G           Public offering   TLN  
   06.06.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  24.05.2023 - Silvano Fashion Group SFG1T    Annual General    TLN  
   14.06.2023                   Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.06.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   31.08.2023                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  02.06.2023 - Airobot Technologies AIR      Annual General    TLN  
   09.06.2023                   Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  02.06.2023 - Storent Holdings          Public offering   RIG  
   16.06.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.06.2023 Tallink Grupp TAL1T        Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.06.2023 Merko Ehitus MRK1T         Dividend record   TLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.06.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGCB23027B LTGNB23027B      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.06.2023 Storent Holdings          Investors event   RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.06.2023 Arco Vara ARC1T          Dividend ex-date   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.06.2023 Enefit Green EGR1T         Dividend ex-date   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.06.2023 EPSO-G UAB EPSO0311727A      Coupon payment date VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.06.2023 Arco Vara ARC1T          Dividend record   TLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.06.2023 Enefit Green EGR1T         Dividend record   TLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   09.06.2023 Bigbank BIGB            Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.06.2023 Mainor Ülemiste MAYB047526FA    Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.06.2023 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L      Sales figures    VLN  



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
