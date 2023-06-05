Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 23/2023

Riga, Latvia, 2023-06-05 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A Buyback TLN 26.09.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.05.2023 - Grab2Go GRB2G Public offering TLN 06.06.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.05.2023 - Silvano Fashion Group SFG1T Annual General TLN 14.06.2023 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.08.2023 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.06.2023 - Airobot Technologies AIR Annual General TLN 09.06.2023 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.06.2023 - Storent Holdings Public offering RIG 16.06.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.06.2023 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.06.2023 Merko Ehitus MRK1T Dividend record TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.06.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB23027B LTGNB23027B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.06.2023 Storent Holdings Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.06.2023 Arco Vara ARC1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.06.2023 Enefit Green EGR1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.06.2023 EPSO-G UAB EPSO0311727A Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.06.2023 Arco Vara ARC1T Dividend record TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.06.2023 Enefit Green EGR1T Dividend record TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.06.2023 Bigbank BIGB Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.06.2023 Mainor Ülemiste MAYB047526FA Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.06.2023 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Sales figures VLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.