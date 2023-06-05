Anzeige
Drumz Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Drumz Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, June 2

5 June 2023

DRUMZ PLC

("Drumz" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Drumz plc (AIM: DRUM) announces that Siobhan Robinson the spouse of Nick Clark, Non-Executive Director, effected a transfer of shares held by her through the following dealings.

On 2 June 2023, Nick Clark's spouse, Siobhan Robinson, sold 610,000 Ordinary Shares in her Dealing Account and immediately thereafter purchased 610,000 Ordinary Shares in her SSAS at a price of 6.5 pence per share.

Following these transactions, the combined beneficial shareholding of Nick Clark and his persons closely associated remains unchanged at 8,936,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 7.3% of the Company's voting share capital.

For further information:

Drumz plc 020 3582 0566
Angus Forrest, Chief Executive Officerwww.drumzplc.com
WH Ireland (NOMAD & Joint Broker) https://www.whirelandplc.com/capital-markets
Mike Coe / Sarah Mather 020 7220 1666
Peterhouse Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey020 7469 0936
Clear Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)
Andrew Blaylock		 020 3869 608

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameSiobhan Adele Robinson
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPCA (Spouse of Nick Clark)
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameDrumz plc
b)LEI213800JHJFKALDJA5X97
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Ordinary shares of 0.1p each

GB00BR0WHY71
b)Nature of the transactionSale from personal holding and purchase to SSAS
c)Price(s) and volume(s)


TypeDatePrice(s)Volume(s)
Sale 2 June 20236.5p610,000
Purchase by SSAS2 June 20236.5p610,000
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume
Sales
Purchase
- Price
Sales
Purchase


610,000
610,000

£39,650
£39,650
e)Date of the transaction2 June 2023
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, AIM
