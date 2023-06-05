Drumz Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, June 2

5 June 2023

DRUMZ PLC

("Drumz" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Drumz plc (AIM: DRUM) announces that Siobhan Robinson the spouse of Nick Clark, Non-Executive Director, effected a transfer of shares held by her through the following dealings.

On 2 June 2023, Nick Clark's spouse, Siobhan Robinson, sold 610,000 Ordinary Shares in her Dealing Account and immediately thereafter purchased 610,000 Ordinary Shares in her SSAS at a price of 6.5 pence per share.

Following these transactions, the combined beneficial shareholding of Nick Clark and his persons closely associated remains unchanged at 8,936,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 7.3% of the Company's voting share capital.

For further information:

Drumz plc 020 3582 0566 Angus Forrest, Chief Executive Officer www.drumzplc.com WH Ireland (NOMAD & Joint Broker) https://www.whirelandplc.com/capital-markets Mike Coe / Sarah Mather 020 7220 1666 Peterhouse Capital Limited (Joint Broker) Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey 020 7469 0936 Clear Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)

Andrew Blaylock 020 3869 608