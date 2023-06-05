Drumz Plc - Holding(s) in Company
London, June 2
5 June 2023
DRUMZ PLC
("Drumz" or the "Company")
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Drumz plc (AIM: DRUM) announces that Siobhan Robinson the spouse of Nick Clark, Non-Executive Director, effected a transfer of shares held by her through the following dealings.
On 2 June 2023, Nick Clark's spouse, Siobhan Robinson, sold 610,000 Ordinary Shares in her Dealing Account and immediately thereafter purchased 610,000 Ordinary Shares in her SSAS at a price of 6.5 pence per share.
Following these transactions, the combined beneficial shareholding of Nick Clark and his persons closely associated remains unchanged at 8,936,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 7.3% of the Company's voting share capital.
For further information:
|Drumz plc
|020 3582 0566
|Angus Forrest, Chief Executive Officer
|www.drumzplc.com
|WH Ireland (NOMAD & Joint Broker)
|https://www.whirelandplc.com/capital-markets
|Mike Coe / Sarah Mather
|020 7220 1666
|Peterhouse Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
|Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey
|020 7469 0936
|Clear Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)
Andrew Blaylock
|020 3869 608
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Siobhan Adele Robinson
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PCA (Spouse of Nick Clark)
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Drumz plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800JHJFKALDJA5X97
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 0.1p each
GB00BR0WHY71
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale from personal holding and purchase to SSAS
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Sales
Purchase
- Price
Sales
Purchase
610,000
610,000
£39,650
£39,650
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2 June 2023
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, AIM