RealCall AI Integrates OpenAI's GPT-4 to Block Fraud and Fundamentally Upgrade Phone Experience

RealCall AI announces a major update to infuse its fraud blocker app against phone scams with GPT-4, OpenAI's latest generative AI model. With the ability to block unwanted texts based on LLM, RealCall AI provides a more reliable solution to the growing problem of phone scams.

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / RealCall AI, the fast-growing app provider that helps users block unwanted calls and texts, has announced a significant update integrating OpenAI's GPT-4 into its service. With this integration, RealCall app is now able to leverage the power of OpenAI's LLM model to optimize its scam identify, categorize, block, and report processes.

Spam and scam calls and texts have become a growing problem for people around the world. They can be distracting, time-consuming, and even dangerous, as they can be used to steal personal information and cause financial loss. RealCall AI was created to address this problem and provide users with a more reliable way to block unwanted calls and texts.

Equipped with profound expertise in combating spam and scams, RealCall AI powered by GPT-4 excels at swiftly and accurately identifying and categorizing texts.

"We're thrilled to announce this update to RealCall app," said Matthew Keefer, co-founder and CEO at RealCall AI. "By integrating GPT-4, we're taking a major step forward in our mission to provide users with a reliable way to block unwanted calls and texts. We believe that this update will have a significant impact on our users' lives, and we're excited to see how they'll benefit from it."

RealCall AI blocks unwanted texts based on LLM, which is a machine-learning technique that analyzes language patterns to identify spam and scam messages. This dynamic approach guarantees users get protection from the constantly evolving tricks employed by scammers.

To know more about the mechanism behind RealCall AI in unmasking smishing scams, please visit this blog post.

The new update brings the app's functionality to a whole new level. By leveraging GPT-4, RealCall AI upgrades its ability to identify and categorize texts for users. With RealCall app, users no longer have to waste time manually shifting through their messages to separate spam and scam messages from legitimate ones. By blocking unwanted calls and texts, RealCall AI also helps users stay safe and avoid falling victim to scams and fraud.

In addition, RealCall provides Reverse Phone Number Lookup to identify important calls and texts over spam and scam messages, ensuring that users never miss a critical message. This feature is particularly useful for business professionals who need to stay connected with their clients and colleagues at all times.

"Rekindling the purity of digital connections, RealCall AI ushers in a renaissance of authenticity and integrity without the shadow of misuse. "Matthew added.

The RealCall app is available to download for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. More information can be found by visiting RealCall's website.

About RealCall

RealCall is an AI-based app that blocks spam calls and texts and provides caller IDs for global users. RealCall was created to provide users with a reliable and efficient way to deal with the growing problem of unwanted calls and texts. Empowered by the vast and ever-evolving database and AI-based modeling, RealCall features top-notch accuracy of blocking. For more information, please visit https://www.realcall.ai/.

Media Contact

Organization: RealCall AI

Contact Person: Rachel Davis

Website: https://www.realcall.ai/

Email: press@realcall.ai

Contact Number: 408-643-0935

City: San Jose

State: CA

Country: United States

SOURCE: RealCall AI

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/759216/RealCall-AI-Integrates-OpenAIs-GPT-4-to-Block-Fraud-and-Fundamentally-Upgrade-Phone-Experience