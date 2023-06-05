Introduce hydrogen fuel cells for marine vessel

VINSSEN (CEO Lee Chil-han), a company specializing in the production of hydrogen fuel cells for marine vessels, announced its participation in Nor-Shipping 2023, in Oslo, Norway, from June 6 to 9.

VINSSEN hydrogen fuel cells (Photo: VINSSEN)

Nor-Shipping 2023, which marks its 29th anniversary, is known as the world's top three marine exhibitions along with 'Posidonia' (Athens) and 'SMM' (Hamburg). It is a large-scale event that attracted more than 30,000 visitors from 60 countries and 600 exhibitors as of 2022.

VINSSEN will exhibit its model of a 16m-long leisure ship equipped with hydrogen fuel cells showing the hydrogen propulsion system at the exhibition hall for the Korea Marine Equipment Association (KOMEA). The model is an electric operating ship using hydrogen fuel for leisure, developed by Jeollanam-do and Yeongam-gun with an investment of USD 4 million in response to tougher international regulations over marine vessels. VINSSEN, JEONNAM Technopark, Korea Marine Equipment Research Institute (KOMERI), and Korea Institute of Industrial Technology (KITECH) will continue to collaborate on research and development of a new propulsion system, as well as vessel construction and sea trials.

Lee Chil-han, CEO of VINSSEN, said, "Increased interest in eco-friendly ships due to environmental issues such as climate change also awakens the interest in leisure ships. It will not be long before the Korean companies with great skills in the shipbuilding and marine field enter the European market."

In 2022, International Maritime Organization announced a stringent environmental regulatory policy that requires all ships to reduce GHG emissions by at least 50% by 2050.

VINSSEN is poised to participate in Greentech Conference 2023 (Seattle, USA) from June 12 to 14, to showcase its latest technologies in the field of sustainable emission-zero maritime transportation, and join H2 World 2023 (Suwon, South Korea), a hydrogen-specialized exhibition from June 14 to 16, to display a model of the fuel cell module (FCM) under development.

About VINSSEN

VINSSEN develops and manufactures eco-friendly ships and propulsion systems powered by electricity produced by hydrogen fuel cells or batteries. They have patents for over 50 inventions, including electric propulsion devices for ships, hydrogen fuel cell supplies for ships, and designs for electric-powered leisure boats. The company aims to convert marine ships from diesel engines to green propulsion systems such as electric or hydrogen ones.

