Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES OYJ: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE

The share of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj is traded without right to share issue as of 6 June 2023. Trading code: BONEH ISIN code: FI4000260583 Orderbook id: 150292 Ratio: 5:3 (1 subscription rights given for each share, 5 subscription rights entitle to subscribe for 3 shares) Subscription price: EUR 0,50/share Subscription period: 12 June 2023 - 28 June 2023 First day of trading without right to share issue: 6 June 2023 Record date: 7 June 2023 The orderbook BONEH will be flushed on Monday evening 5 June 2023. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260