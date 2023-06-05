

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - UBS (UBS) said it expects to complete the acquisition of Credit Suisse as early as 12 June 2023. Credit Suisse Group AG will be merged into UBS Group AG. Upon completion, Credit Suisse shares and ADS will be delisted from the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.



Credit Suisse shareholders will receive one UBS share for every 22.48 outstanding shares held.



Credit Suisse Group AG's obligations under outstanding debt securities will become obligations of UBS Group AG.



