Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (U13E LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jun-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST

FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist

DEALING DATE: 02-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.0294

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 90000

CODE: U13E LN

ISIN: LU1407887675

