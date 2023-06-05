DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Acc (U10C LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jun-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Acc

DEALING DATE: 02-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 7.351

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7341464

CODE: U10C LN

ISIN: LU1407890547

