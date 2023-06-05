DJ Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 02-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 46.7168
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6842757
CODE: GGOV LN
ISIN: LU1437016204
