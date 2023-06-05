DJ Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (UTIW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jun-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)
DEALING DATE: 02-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 293.8576
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19340
CODE: UTIW LN
ISIN: LU0533034632
----------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU0533034632 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UTIW LN Sequence No.: 248383 EQS News ID: 1648905 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1648905&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 05, 2023 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)