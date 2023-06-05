DJ Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR: Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR
DEALING DATE: 02-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 141.1823
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4344347
CODE: JPNU LN
ISIN: FR0010245514
