DJ Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASL LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jun-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 02-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 54.3388

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 32550740

CODE: NASL LN

ISIN: LU1829221024

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASL LN Sequence No.: 248493 EQS News ID: 1649129 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1649129&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 05, 2023 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)