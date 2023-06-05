DJ Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ESGL LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jun-2023 / 09:28 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 02-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 29.5543

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 54056260

CODE: ESGL LN

ISIN: LU1940199711

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1940199711 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESGL LN Sequence No.: 248527 EQS News ID: 1649197 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1649197&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 05, 2023 03:28 ET (07:28 GMT)