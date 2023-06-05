DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 02-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 52.0052

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 24658536

CODE: MSRU LN

ISIN: LU1861138961

