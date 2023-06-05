DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (AMEG LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jun-2023 / 09:35 CET/CEST
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D)
DEALING DATE: 02-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 45.412
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 111779
CODE: AMEG LN
ISIN: LU2469335371
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
