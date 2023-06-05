

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - J.T.M. Provisions Co. is recalling around 22,530 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat beef chili with beans products distributed to schools, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced. The recalled ietms may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically white plastic.



These products were purchased by USDA Foods for the National School Lunch Program or NSLP.



The recall involves 30-lb. case of 'CHILI WITH BEANS' containing six 5-lb. boilable bags of 'CP5309 CHILI WITH BEANS' with lot code 23058 printed on the bag, and 'February 27, 2023'.



The frozen, ready-to-eat beef chili with beans items were produced on February 27, 2023.



The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. 1917' inside the USDA mark of inspection on the case. These items were shipped to distributors in California, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Wisconsin.



The recall was initiated after the Harrison, Ohio -based company notified FSIS about receiveing a customer complaint about semi-rigid white plastic material found in the frozen, ready-to-eat beef chili with beans.



There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date.



FSIS is concerned that some products may be in school freezers or refrigerators, and urged school nutrition professionals to throw away the products or return to the place of purchase.



