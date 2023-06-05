PALUDO TO RUN LE MANS SUPPORT RACE IN 70TH ANNIVERSARY BRANDT PORSCHE

TAMPA, Fla., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miguel Paludo, driver of the BRANDT Porsche and seven-time Porsche Brazil champion, will run a special 70th Anniversary BRANDT Porsche before the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans race in Le Mans, France. Paludo's GT3 will carry the colors of long-term sponsor, BRANDT.

BRANDT, a leading retailer of professional agronomic services and manufacturer of specialty agriculture input products, has sponsored Paludo for years in series as varied as the NASCAR Truck Series, Porsche Carrera Cup and the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Paludo returns to Le Mans after six years when he was competing as Carrera Cup Brazil champion.

"The Porsche Carrera Cup cars only race at Le Mans in the race-day support race every three years," said Paludo. "After we got a taste of the race in 2017, I have been looking for an opportunity to come back and show the world what this BRANDT team can do. My goal, as always, is to put the BRANDT colors in victory lane."

More than 70 cars will compete in the Carrera Cup race. The 45 minute race will be run at 10:45 AM local time, immediately preceding the start of the 100th running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, on June 10th, considered the most prestigious global motorsports event of 2023.

"With this being our 70th year in business and the 100th year of racing at Le Mans, this seemed like a natural fit and a great way for us to build our BRANDT Europe business," said Rick Brandt, President and CEO of BRANDT. "I can't think of a better way to literally demonstrate that BRANDT is about performance, competition and results than to have our global brand on the track at Le Mans."

The Carrera Cup support race will be livestreamed on L'Equipe TV.

