

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were steady on Monday after U.S. President Joe Biden signed legislation that lifts the nation's debt ceiling.



There was some cheer on the data front, with German trade surplus widening to €18.4 billion from €14.9 billion as exports unexpectedly rose 1.2 percent and imports fell 1.7 percent in April.



Separate data showed Eurozone business growth slowed in May. HCOB's final Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, dropped to a three-month low 52.8 in May from April's 54.1.



The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 16,056 after rising 1.3 percent on Friday.



Asian stocks ended mostly higher earlier in the day while U.S. stock futures point to Wall Street holding near 10-monht highs.



