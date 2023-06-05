DJ Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 02-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 27.5462

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19006022

CODE: PABU LN

ISIN: LU2198883410

